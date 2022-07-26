His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today at the Al Bahr Palace Majlis. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged friendly fraternal conversations and touched upon a number of issues related to the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, foremost of which is advancing the blessed development process and the civilized renaissance that the country is witnessing to achieve the aspirations of the leadership of the UAE and its people towards a promising and prosperous future in which the citizen enjoys its good fruits throughout the country.

His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also exchanged greetings and conversations with the guests of the Al Bahr Palace Majlis.

The council was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.



