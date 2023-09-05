His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged cordial fraternal conversations. They discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and the citizen, and raising the level of quality of life that he aspires to.

Their Highnesses also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the safe return of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to Earth after completing the longest mission in space in the history of the Arabs. They expressed their thanks and appreciation to the success partners and all the national efforts that contributed to achieving this historic achievement. They have achieved exceptional achievements that consolidate the state’s position in various fields.

Their Highnesses congratulated the people of the UAE on this inspiring scientific achievement for generations.

The Council of Qasr Al Bahr was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative The ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority, Supreme President of the Emirates Airlines Group, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.