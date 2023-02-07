His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, they exchanged cordial fraternal conversations. They discussed a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the country and the citizen, and ways to enhance the state’s gains, advance the ambitious development march of the UAE, and achieve the aspirations of its people for the future.. asking the Almighty To perpetuate the country’s glory and development to continue its progress and renaissance at a confident pace at all levels.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Foundation Supreme Council of People of Determination and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.