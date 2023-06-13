His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

During the meeting, which took place at the Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged cordial fraternal conversations and discussed a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the country and the citizen, and ways to enhance the country’s development process and its civilized renaissance. all levels.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by .. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region And His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Council Ministers, Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.