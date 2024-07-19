His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today – at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President of the State and His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai exchanged friendly talks and congratulated him on his appointment to his new position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, wishing him success in serving his people and his country and raising it up.

The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the nation and its citizens.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his thanks and appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, pledging to them to continue following the path of the founding leaders in sincere work, giving and preserving national gains so that the UAE flag remains high and continues its path of development and blessed renaissance, achieving the aspirations of its people and building a more prosperous future for its generations.