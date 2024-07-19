His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President of the State and His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai exchanged friendly talks, and congratulated him on his appointment to his new position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, wishing him success in serving his people and his country and raising it up.

The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the nation and its citizens.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his thanks and appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, pledging to continue following the path of the founding leaders in sincere work and giving, and preserving national gains so that the UAE flag remains high, and continues its path of development and blessed renaissance, and achieves the aspirations of its people, and builds a more prosperous future for its generations.

His Highness said in a tweet published yesterday on the “X” platform: “Today, I was honored to meet His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. I expressed my thanks and gratitude to him for the trust he and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have placed in me. I renewed my pledge and loyalty to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people to continue working, exerting effort, and harnessing energies to achieve the aspirations, ambitions and vision of the leadership to serve the nation, consolidate its glory and pride, and keep its flag flying high and dear as long as its souls remain in our bodies and its breaths remain in our bodies. We ask God to help us in this pledge and to guide us and guide us in our work to raise this nation.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• I expressed my thanks and gratitude to the President of the State for the trust he and his brother Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have placed in me.

• I renewed before the President of the State my pledge and loyalty to the State, its leadership and its people to continue working to achieve the leadership’s aspirations, ambitions and vision to serve the nation.

We ask God to help us in our covenant and to grant us success and guidance in our work for the sake of the nation.