His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received Noura Al Neyadi, Emirati documentary photographer and traveler.

His Highness welcomed Noura Al Neyadi – during the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace – and listened to her about the most important initiatives and projects inside and outside the UAE and the challenges she faced during her travels, as well as her documentation of architectural and historical details, tourist attractions, etc.. He urged her to continue these inspiring human experiences during her exploratory trips to document The traditions and cultures of peoples and their importance in achieving rapprochement, communication and acquaintance among them.

For her part, Al Neyadi expressed her happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State, expressing her thanks and appreciation for His Highness’ interest and constant support for youth, which is an important incentive for the countrymen to continue their excellence in various fields.