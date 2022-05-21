Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from Eng.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his assumption of the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country to continue its pioneering development path.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, expressing his appreciation for the feelings of solidarity he expressed towards the UAE and its people in their affliction. His Highness also extended his thanks and appreciation to congratulate him on his election as President of the State, wishing Libya And its brotherly people harmony, peace, development and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for national security.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

