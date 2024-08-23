His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received an invitation from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh..

The invitation was received by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, when His Excellency was received at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Mr. Saud bin Saad Al Otaibi, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State..