His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, which included an invitation to His Highness to participate in the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, which will be held next October in Doha.

The message was received by Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, during his reception of the Ambassador of the sisterly State of Qatar to the UAE, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the prospects of fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work between the two countries in various fields, in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries and benefits their peoples.