Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, during which she expressed her deep thanks and appreciation for the important role played by the UAE in releasing the kidnapped United Nations staff in Yemen. For over a year and one of them is a Bangladeshi national.

During the call, the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, appreciated the tireless efforts of the UAE and its benevolent initiatives seeking to enhance security, stability and peace for the peoples of the world.

For his part, His Highness the President of the State affirmed the UAE’s constant readiness to provide various forms of support for the efforts of the United Nations and humanitarian initiatives in general, within the framework of the country’s authentic humanitarian approach and its solid historical legacy, which is based on cooperation and humanitarian work that achieves stability and security for peoples, whether at the regional or international level and based on The state’s belief that human life and the preservation of his dignity is above all considerations and in all circumstances.