His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received a phone call from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed cooperation relations and joint work in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional and international developments, most notably the tensions in the Middle East, the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the efforts being made to address them. In this context, they called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and reduce escalation to spare the region further crises that threaten regional peace and stability.

The two sides stressed the need to intensify efforts to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to work to find a clear path to comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the “two-state solution” in a way that ensures the preservation of security and stability in the region for the benefit of all.