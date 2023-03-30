His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received a phone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Turkish Republic.. during which he congratulated him on the new leadership appointments that His Highness made in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.. asking the Almighty to contribute This step is in promoting the renaissance of the civilized state and advancing its progress and development, wishing the Emirates and its people continued prosperity.

His Excellency also expressed his wishes of success for the new leaders in serving their country and people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to His Excellency the Turkish President for his congratulations and appreciation for the sincere feelings he showed towards the leadership and people of the UAE, wishing Turkey and its friendly people more growth and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for everyone.