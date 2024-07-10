His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a number of global partners and investors who signed an agreement yesterday to join ADNOC’s low-emission liquefied natural gas project in Ruwais, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the officials of the companies that signed the agreement, accompanied by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies.

His Highness blessed the agreement, stressing its importance within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing initiatives to invest in clean energy projects, with the aim of finding solutions to the common challenges facing the energy sector, in addition to enhancing its cooperation with partners in the sector from around the world, in a way that serves sustainable development for all.

His Highness’s meeting with company officials touched on areas of employing innovative solutions to drive sustainable economic development and consolidate its foundations, in addition to finding practical solutions for the transformation in the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

The President of the State issues a federal decree appointing Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs with the rank of Minister.