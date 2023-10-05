His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a delegation of teachers and educators from various educational sectors in the country on the occasion of International Teachers’ Day.

His Highness welcomed the delegation – during the meeting that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – and exchanged friendly conversations with them, and congratulated all teachers in the UAE and the world on the occasion of “International Teachers’ Day”, which falls on the 5th of October every year.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of the role of the teacher, which is the core of the educational process and its influence in raising generations, educating them, guiding them, and preparing them for the future.

For their part, teachers and educators expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation for the special attention given to the education sector and the continuous follow-up by His Highness the President of the State, which had a great impact on the continued development of the educational system.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Business Foundation. Charity and Humanitarian Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in The Presidential Office, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.