His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a number of distinguished graduates of the scholarship program organized by the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Bahr Palace, His Highness congratulated the graduates on their excellence, praising their perseverance and keenness to excel during their academic journey, wishing them more success in their scientific career to contribute to achieving the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country and supplying the labor market with qualified national competencies in various disciplines.

His Highness stressed that the sustainability of the state’s prosperity requires continued investment in building people to qualify generations of distinguished competencies, who will put what they have acquired of knowledge and knowledge in the service of their country .. His Highness said that the state will spare no effort in providing various forms of support and care for them to achieve their aspirations.

For their part, the delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation for the support that His Highness the President of the State gives to the educational system and his special interest in UAE students on scholarship abroad, appreciating the follow-up of the country’s leadership and its interest in providing them with various possibilities of success.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by .. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region And His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Council Ministers, Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests