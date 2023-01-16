His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok Yul, visited yesterday the “Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants” in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to see developments in their development and to celebrate the operation of the third plant.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and a number of officials.

The visit of His Highness the President of the State and the President of the Republic of Korea to Barakah Stations comes within the framework of the joint keenness to develop and develop the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Highness, the President of the State and the President of the Republic of Korea, praised the exceptional achievements made over more than a decade at Barakah stations, which are the first of their kind in the Arab world, and the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity in the region.

His Highness the President of the State and the Korean President toured the site of the Barakah stations, during which they were briefed on the progress of work in it, especially the progress in the development of the fourth station, the operation of the third station, and its joining the first and second stations in the process of accelerating the country’s march to transition to environmentally friendly energy sources through the production of The carbon-free primary load electricity necessary to support the country’s plans to expand renewable energy projects, and to enhance its efforts to fulfill its commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

During the tour, His Highness the President of the State and the President of the Republic of Korea met the work teams at the Barakah stations, which include Emirati and Korean expertise working side by side with expertise belonging to more than 50 nationalities from different countries of the world in order to complete the completion of the four Barakah stations, which will provide once they are fully operational Up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs are without any carbon emissions, and it will provide billions of dollars worth of natural gas.

His Highness, the President of the State, praised the efforts of the Emirati and Korean expertise that have worked over the past decade to complete the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plants in accordance with the highest standards of safety and best practices in the nuclear energy sector, which have become a reference model for new nuclear energy projects around the world, in addition to their role in Providing abundant and environmentally friendly energy is of strategic importance to the UAE.

His Highness, the President of the State, affirmed that the special strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, and bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including nuclear energy, is beneficial to both countries, as the two countries play a pivotal role in supporting international efforts to ensure global energy security and promote sustainable development, which is at the forefront of The priorities of all countries, given the current global challenges related to energy security and the consequences of climate change.

His Highness, the President of the State, said: “During the past decade, the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea witnessed more cooperation during the development of the Barakah nuclear power plants. peaceful nuclear energy.

His Highness expressed his pride in the Emirati, Korean and international work teams working together at Barakah stations, which operated another station in order to enhance the carbon-free energy portfolio in the country and develop a global model in the completion of nuclear energy projects.

His Highness and the Korean President praised the climate neutrality acceleration program that was recently launched, which translates the aspirations of the two countries to increase cooperation in the energy sector, and their record in developing major and advanced energy projects, explaining that the two sides will work together to identify and develop climate neutrality projects in the two countries and in various parts of the world.

His Highness said that the program comes based on the competitive advantages that the two countries possess in developing low-cost infrastructure projects for climate neutrality, through a full range of technologies necessary for the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Korea affirmed that “the Barakah nuclear power plants are of great importance with the commercial operation of two of them, and the imminent accession of the remaining two stations to them, because they represent one of the most prominent achievements of the special strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea.”

He said, “Based on the success we have achieved as partners in Barakah and benefiting from the distinguished Korean nuclear technology and expertise, the time has come to further strengthen our partnership and the common direction for the development of nuclear energy in other countries. I hope that my visit will be a turning point for our comprehensive and strategic partnership in the energy sector, which will extend beyond nuclear energy to include other areas such as hydrogen, renewable energy and carbon capture and storage.”

40 years of relationships and partnership

The relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea go back more than 40 years, and they were strengthened in 2009 when the Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO) was chosen as the main contractor for the Barakah power plant project, which, upon the start of construction operations in its four stations, became the largest peaceful nuclear energy project in the world. .

Relations between the two countries moved to a new advanced stage when the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and KEPCO signed a joint venture agreement in 2016 to ensure sustainable operations for Barakah plants during the next 60 years and beyond.

The relations between the two countries witnessed further progress by moving to the special strategic partnership in 2018, leading to the expansion of the partnership today through a framework aimed at leading the development of environmentally friendly energy projects locally and internationally, and achieving economic and environmental returns through the export of new projects, in addition to the use of reactor models. Mini-modularization and carbon-neutral hydrogen production.

When fully operational, the Barakah stations will provide abundant, reliable and environmentally friendly electricity around the clock, to support business sectors and up to more than half a million homes in the UAE, in addition to supporting the country’s strategy to export liquefied natural gas by 2030. As the UAE prepares to host the United Nations Conference United Climate Council (COP 28), Barakah plants reduce millions of tons of carbon emissions annually, in addition to their significant contribution to meeting the growing demand for energy.