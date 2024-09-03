His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, ordered the pardon of the accused of Bangladeshi nationality who gathered and caused riots in a number of the Emirates of the country during the past month, and the cancellation of the penalties for those who were convicted of them and their deportation from the country.

In implementation of His Highness’s order, His Excellency Counselor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, issued a decision to suspend the execution of the sentence and take deportation measures from the country.

The Attorney General called on everyone living in the United Arab Emirates to abide by its laws, stressing that freedom of expression is a right protected by the state and its laws, which facilitate its legitimate means that prevent it from being deviated into a means of harming the interests of the state and those living in it.