His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, ordered the pardon of the accused of Bangladeshi nationality who gathered and caused riots in a number of the Emirates of the country during the past month, and the cancellation of the penalties for those who were convicted among them and their deportation from the country.

In implementation of His Highness’s order, Counselor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, issued a decision to suspend the execution of the sentence and take measures to deport him from the country. The Attorney General called on everyone living in the United Arab Emirates to abide by its laws, stressing that freedom of expression is a right protected by the state and its laws, which facilitate legitimate means for it to prevent deviation to become a means of harming the interests of the state and those living in it.