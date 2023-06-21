His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional and penal facilities, against whom judgments were issued in various cases, on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative of His Highness, the President of the State, comes within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, which are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and give inmates of correctional and penal facilities an opportunity to start over in positive participation in life, which will reflect on their families and society.

Every year, His Highness the President of the State is keen to pardon a number of inmates of correctional and penal facilities on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, in order to strengthen family ties, bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children, and give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this blessed occasion to return to the path that guarantees them Successful social and professional life.