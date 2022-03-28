His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has ordered the release of 540 inmates from correctional and penal facilities who have been sentenced in various cases, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The honor of His Highness the President of the State comes within the framework of the humanitarian initiatives of the UAE, which are based on the values ​​​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and to give the inmates of correctional and penal facilities the opportunity to change for the better, and to start again in a positive participation in life, in a way that is reflected on their families and society.

His Highness the President of the State is keen, every year, to pardon a group of inmates of correctional and penal facilities during the blessed month of Ramadan, to strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children, and to give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this holy month to rethink their future, and return to The path that guarantees them a successful social and professional life.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has begun taking legal measures to implement the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to pardon a number of inmates of penal and correctional institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the concerned authorities, with the aim of speeding up the return of those included in the pardon to their families in conjunction with the beginning of the month of Ramadan. . The Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, stressed that His Highness the President’s keenness to give those covered by the amnesty decision the opportunity to start a new page of their lives, reflects the comprehensive vision of everything that achieves a decent and stable life for the people of the country, and everyone who resides on the land of the UAE To remain an oasis of security and stability under the rule of law and the protection of rights.

He pointed out that the opportunity given to inmates to adhere to good behavior and benefit from rehabilitation programs so that they have priority in obtaining the supreme pardon, should constitute an incentive to follow the laws and not to violate them.



