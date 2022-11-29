His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” ordered the release of 1,530 inmates in correctional and penal facilities against whom judgments were issued in various cases, and His Highness ensured the payment of the financial obligations incurred by them in implementation of those provisions. fifty.
The initiative of His Highness the President of the State comes to provide the opportunity for these inmates to start a new life to build their future, serve themselves and their communities, and bring happiness to their families on this dear national occasion, with the aim of preserving the stability of their families and alleviating their suffering, within the framework of His Highness’s constant approach of caring for everything that achieves human interest and raises the level of human beings. his life.
