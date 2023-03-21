His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has ordered the release of 1,025 inmates from correctional and penal facilities who have been sentenced in various cases, on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative comes from His Highness, the President of the State, within the framework of the humanitarian initiatives of the UAE, which are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and giving inmates of correctional and penal facilities the opportunity to change for the better and start again in positive participation in life, in a way that is reflected in their families and society.

Every year, His Highness the President of the State is keen to pardon a group of inmates of correctional and penal facilities during the blessed month of Ramadan, to strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children, and to give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this holy month to rethink their future and return to the path that guarantees them a life. Successful social and professional.