His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, ordered the release of 1,025 inmates from correctional and penal facilities against whom judgments were issued in various cases, on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.
This initiative comes from His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him,” within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, which are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance, and give inmates of correctional and penal facilities the opportunity to change for the better and start over in positive participation in life, in a way that reflects on their families and society.
His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him,” is keen every year to pardon a group of inmates of correctional and penal facilities during the blessed month of Ramadan, to strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children, and to give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this holy month to rethink their future and return to the road. Which guarantees them a successful social and professional life.
