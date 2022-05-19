His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed to provide urgent humanitarian aid worth 35 million dirhams to the State of Somalia to support development efforts in this brotherly country.

His Highness’ directives to provide this assistance come within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and this initiative confirms the keenness of the UAE to support and support the brothers, and its endeavor to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia.

The UAE initiative aims to contribute to meeting the needs of the Somali people in various development areas, in an effort to improve the living conditions of the population and enhance the government’s capabilities to deal with the humanitarian challenges facing Somalia.



