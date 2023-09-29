Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” offered his condolences on the death of Obaid Ali Balabd Al Ketbi… during his Highness’s visit to the condolence council in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased and his relatives… praying to the Almighty God to cover him with His vast mercy, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Highness praised the deceased’s virtues and his sincere national contribution in serving his country and its people.

His Highness was accompanied during the offering of condolences by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office.