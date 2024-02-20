Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered his condolences on the death of Ghanem Obaid Al Mazrouei.

During his visit to the funeral council in Al Ain, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy, forgiveness, and satisfaction, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

His Highness was accompanied during the performance of condolences by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.