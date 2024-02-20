Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered his condolences on the death of Abdullah Mohammed Al-Muqbali, during his visit to the condolence council in the city of Hatta in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and contentment, to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Highness was accompanied during the performance of condolences by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.