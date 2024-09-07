His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Hira Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. This came during His Highness’s visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain city..

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons and family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and satisfaction upon her, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace..

His Highness was accompanied during his performance of the duty of condolences by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State.