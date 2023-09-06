His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged cordial fraternal conversations, and discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and the citizen and raising the level of quality of life that he aspires to, asking God Almighty to perpetuate prosperity and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Their Highnesses also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the safe return of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to Earth after completing the longest mission in space in the history of the Arabs, expressing their thanks and appreciation to the success partners and all the national efforts that contributed to achieving this historic achievement.

They also expressed their pride in the people of the Emirates, and the exceptional achievements they have achieved that consolidate the country’s position in various fields.

Their Highness congratulated the people of the UAE on this inspiring scientific achievement for generations, stressing the state’s interest in continuing its contributions and initiatives and striving to achieve its aspirations in the field of space and its sciences to serve all humanity and for the benefit of the future of humanity.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Cabinet and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme President Emirates Airlines Group, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.