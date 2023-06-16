His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” met in Saint Petersburg with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who heads the country’s delegation to the “St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023”. The sidelines of the working visit of His Highness the Head of State to the Federal Republic of Russia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, toured the UAE pavilion participating in the forum and exchanged conversations with those in charge of it about the country’s participation and the most prominent of its inspiring experiences in the fields of economy and sustainable development.

His Highness the President of the State was also accompanied during the tour by a delegation that included: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.