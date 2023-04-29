His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” met today, Saturday, with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” at the Marmoum Rest House.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote, on his official account on Twitter, “Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, at the Marmoum Rest House.”

His Highness added, “Our meetings are in the homeland and for the sake of the homeland… and our patriotic leader is more beautiful and better, God willing.”

