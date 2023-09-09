His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met today in New Delhi with a number of leaders of countries and heads of government participating in the work of the 18th G20 summit hosted by the friendly Republic of India under the slogan “One Land, One Family, One Future.”

His Highness met – each separately – with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, His Excellency Alberto Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, His Excellency Lee Sian Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, His Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bangladesh, and His Excellency Pravind. Kumar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

During the meetings, His Highness the President of the State discussed with the leaders of friendly countries and their heads of government the relations of cooperation between the UAE and their countries and ways to develop them in various fields for the good of all and to meet aspirations for development and prosperity.

His Highness and the leaders exchanged views on a number of topics and issues of common interest.

His Highness and the leaders touched on the topics and issues raised at the G20 Summit, stressing in this context the importance of strengthening cooperation to find effective solutions to common challenges and pressing global issues, especially with regard to climate action, sustainability, energy transition, and others.

His Highness’s meetings with the leaders covered the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host next November.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to support all efforts that contribute to promoting development, prosperity and sustainable prosperity for the benefit of all peoples of the world for a better future for future generations.

The meetings were attended by: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Khaldun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council.