His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, today at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

Their Highnesses – during the meeting – reviewed issues of concern to the citizen’s affairs and interests and discussed ways to enhance the nation’s ambitious development process and achieve the aspirations of its people towards the future that they seek.. levels.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Chairman of the Ceremony of Vice President and Prime Minister of the State.