His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made two phone calls with former US President Bill Clinton and the family of former US President Jimmy Carter, as part of his official visit to the United States of America.

During the call, His Highness and Bill Clinton exchanged friendly talks, and discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States, and the role Clinton played in strengthening them during his presidency.

His Highness the President of the State wished the former US President and his family good health and happiness, while Clinton expressed his thanks to His Highness for the call, wishing him continued health and wellness.

During a phone call with the family of former US President Jimmy Carter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inquired about his health, wishing him good health and a long life.

His Highness the President of the State also praised the humanitarian role of Jimmy Carter on the international scene, and his fruitful cooperation with the UAE since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and with His Highness, through the “Carter Center” in this regard, especially in confronting neglected tropical diseases, in addition to his efforts in supporting peace in the Middle East and the world.

The Carter family expressed their thanks and appreciation for this generous gesture by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the kind feelings he showed towards the former president and his family.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met with the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. The meeting discussed the development of UAE-US relations in the economic, trade, investment and technological fields that serve the vision of the two countries to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting touched on the importance of investing in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, to ensure a more prosperous, developed and sustainable future for all, in addition to the “Global Partnership for Investment in Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure” recently announced by the Emirati company “MGX”, which specializes in the field of technology, with a number of American companies specialized in this vital future field, which is in line with the UAE’s development vision, in which technology and artificial intelligence represent a major axis.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.