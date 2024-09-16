Monday, September 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The President of the State makes a phone call to the President of the Comoros Union to check on his health

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World
0
The President of the State makes a phone call to the President of the Comoros Union to check on his health
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today made a phone call to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the United Republic of the Comoros – the Comoros Union – during which he inquired about his health after he was subjected to an attack that resulted in his injury, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness..

For his part, President Ghazali Osman expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his sincere feelings that expressed the strong relations between the two countries and their peoples, wishing him continued health and happiness and for the UAE further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership..


Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News

Share


Twitter


#President #State #phone #call #President #Comoros #Union #check #health

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts