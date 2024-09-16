The President of the State makes a phone call to the President of the Comoros Union to check on his health

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today made a phone call to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the United Republic of the Comoros – the Comoros Union – during which he inquired about his health after he was subjected to an attack that resulted in his injury, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness..

For his part, President Ghazali Osman expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his sincere feelings that expressed the strong relations between the two countries and their peoples, wishing him continued health and happiness and for the UAE further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership..