His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued federal decrees appointing general directors at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The decrees included the appointment of Major General Suhail Saeed Suhail Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The Director General of the Authority shall supervise the formulation of the Authority’s policies, strategy and programs and supervise the implementation of those approved in coordination with the various sectors in the Authority and the concerned authorities in the country, in addition to the tasks related to managing international relations and cooperation between the Authority and international bodies and organizations.

Appointment of Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili as Director General of Identity and Passports at the authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree promoting Brigadier General Suhail Jumaa Muhammad Kaltham Al Khaili to the rank of major general, and appointing him Director General of Identity and Passports at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The Director General of Identity and Passports in the authority is responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies, legislation, regulations and regulations related to identity, nationality and passport affairs in coordination with the concerned authorities, and supervising the implementation of the approved ones. It also supervises the management of the state’s population registry, the development of population and passport registration policies and procedures, and the supervision of identity issuance policies, initiatives and services.

Appointment of Major General Khamis Al Kaabi as Director General of Support Services in the Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree promoting Brigadier Khamis Mohammed Salem Al Shuwaihi Al Kaabi to the rank of major general, and appointing him as Director General of Support Services at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The Director General of Support Services in the Authority is responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies, regulations and systems related to human, financial, administrative and information technology resources in the Authority, and implementing the approved ones in coordination with all sectors and departments of the Authority. It also supervises the preparation of all legislation, including laws, regulations, and decisions related to the authority’s competencies, agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Appointing Ahmed Al Falasi as Director General of Customs at the Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, also issued a federal decree appointing Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Al Falasi, Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, with the rank of Undersecretary.

The Director General of Customs shall propose and prepare policies, strategies, legislation, regulations and regulations related to customs in coordination with the concerned authorities, and supervise the implementation of those approved by them. It also supervises the tasks related to the development and unification of customs procedures in the country, follow-up to international issues related to customs work, customs inspections and control of exported, imported and transit goods and travelers at the country’s customs ports and combating customs smuggling operations, in coordination with local customs departments.

Appointment of Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti as Director General of Ports Security in the authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree promoting Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Al Kuwaiti to the rank of Undersecretary of the Ministry, and appointing him Director General of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The Director General of Ports Security proposes and prepares policies, strategies, legislation, regulations, and regulations related to port security in coordination with the concerned authorities, and supervises the implementation of those approved by them. It also supervises the tasks related to security incidents at the ports, borders and free zones to ensure raising the efficiency and readiness of these sites and enhancing their security capabilities, in addition to setting standards, requirements and procedures related to issuing licenses for establishing ports and free zones in coordination with the concerned authorities. It supervises the implementation of inspections and controls the movement of entry and exit of goods and people at the state level, and the operations of the early inquiry center.







