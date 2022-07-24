His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued federal decrees appointing general directors of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
– Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority.
– Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports.
– Major General Khamis Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director General of Support Services.
– Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi, Director General of Customs.
– Mohammed Ahmed Al-Kuwaiti, Director General of Ports Security.
#Chief of state He issues federal decrees appointing general directors of the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security
July 24, 2022
