His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a decision regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Authority.

The resolution stipulated the formation of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Commission headed by Maqsoud Adel Abdullah Cruz, and the membership of 11 members: Fatima Khalifa Juma Al Kaabi, Maryam Muhammad Al Ahmadi, Fatima Abdul Rahim Al Badawi, Kulaitham Obaid Bakhit Obaid Al Matrooshi, Nour Ghanem Saif Fattar Rashid Al Suwaidi, Princess Rashid Al-Suraidi, d. Ahmed Youssef Abdullah Al-Mansoori, Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed Al Hammadi, d. Zayed Saeed Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, d. Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Noman, and Shahryar Haider Ashraf Nawabi.

According to the decision, the council chooses from among its members a vice-chairman to replace him in his absence, and the term of the council’s membership is four years starting from the date of this decision becoming effective.

And based on what was stated in the law establishing the authority, a consultative mechanism was established to select members of the Board of Trustees from advisory and academic bodies, civil society institutions and those with technical and specialized expertise, given that their membership is in their personal capacity.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a decision appointing Dr. Saeed Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ghafli as Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Authority, with the rank of “undersecretary”.

His Highness issued a decision regarding the participation of representatives of government agencies in the meetings of the Board of Trustees of the National Commission for Human Rights.

The resolution stated the following: “Representatives of the following government agencies shall participate in the work of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Authority and attend its meetings: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Community Development.”

The decision of His Highness the President of the State confirmed that each of the bodies stipulated in Clause 1 of this article chooses its representative, and the nominations are sent accompanied by sufficient data about the candidate to the head of the authority, as stipulated in the decision, that the representatives of the government agencies provided for In Article 1 of this resolution, it has the right to vote on the issues presented to the Board of Trustees.



