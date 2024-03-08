His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a number of federal decrees, which included:

The appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for National Projects Affairs with the rank of “Minister”, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs with the rank of “Minister”, and the establishment of the Office of the President The Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs in the Presidential Office, and the appointment of Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, as Head of the Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs in the Presidential Office, with the rank of “Minister,” in addition to his current duties, and the appointment of Hamid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi, as Director of the Office of the Head of the Presidential Office, with the rank of “Minister.” Sultan Dhahi Sultan Al-Himyari was appointed as an advisor in the Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs in the Presidential Office with the rank of “Minister”, in addition to his current duties, and the appointment of Rashid Saeed Salem Al Ameri, as an advisor in the Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs in the Presidential Office with the rank of “Minister”, in addition to his duties. current.