His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, issued Federal Law No. 13 of 2021 amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2008 regarding the National Archives.

According to the first article of the law, the phrase “national archives” will be replaced by “national archives and national library” .. and according to the second article of the law, the “national archives and library” aims to collect documents and supervise their preservation and archiving in accordance with the scientific principles of archiving, with the intention of benefiting from them in the public interest, and to contribute In spreading cultural and historical awareness, providing research areas for researchers wishing to benefit from the information material acquired by the National Archives and Library, facilitating access to the intellectual, literary and scientific production of human civilization, owning and displaying books, manuscripts, documents and periodicals, reviving the intellectual and cultural heritage in all its forms, facilitating its study and benefiting from it. .

And based on Article 4 of the law, the “National Archive and Library” is responsible for supervising and classifying documents, and taking everything that would preserve them and the establishment of a national library that represents an intellectual archive to preserve and archive all kinds of intellectual production in the country from damage and loss and make it available to the public and future generations. In this regard, the exercise of the necessary competencies for this, including the inventory, collection, receipt, acquisition and documentation of documents in accordance with the provisions of this law, the collection and documentation of oral archive material, preservation and facilitation of its use in the appropriate scientific manner, and the collection of documents inside or outside the country, or copies of them that are of interest to the national history of the state The countries of the Cooperation Council and the Arabian Peninsula, classifying the documents kept in the archives and the national library, facilitating their use and benefiting from them, preparing appropriate indexes, instructions and evidence for them, working to protect documents from the factors of damage, repairing and restoring damaged ones, using the necessary maintenance and safety procedures and means and setting up The necessary instructions to government agencies, and assistance to them with regard to the procedures and precautions necessary to protect their documents from factors Damage for the period prescribed for keeping its files and documents, as well as assisting it in the inventory operations, advising private parties upon their request regarding the necessary procedures and precautions to protect their documents from the factors of damage, and providing the necessary advice to government agencies to coordinate between the rules governing the general documents applied therein.

The National Archives and Library is also specialized in preparing and publishing research and studies that serve its objectives and highlight the historical and civilized values ​​and achievements of the country, and provide fields of research for researchers wishing to benefit from the information material acquired by the National Archives and Library, and organize seminars, conferences, training programs and workshops that are held inside or outside the country that are related to To achieve the objectives of the national archive and library, or to participate in any of them, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, and to contribute to building the national information system by setting national plans and policies regulating the operations of managing libraries and information centers, and bibliographic control of the national intellectual production using international standard numbering, with the aim of issuing the national bibliography Managing unified indexes, creating Emirati authority files, participating in similar Arab, regional and global projects, and collecting publications from government agencies and regional and international bodies, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The national archive and library are concerned with coordinating with the competent authorities to adopt a system for technical operations and services provided by the network of public reading libraries, and to propose national standard specifications, legislation and manuals related to collecting documentary heritage and preparing them in coordination with the competent authorities in the state, and carrying out the tasks of legal deposit, and any other competencies related to the work of the archive. The National Library is entrusted to him by virtue of a decision of the Council of Ministers or the Minister.

The law included definitions related to the national information system, bibliographic control, national bibliography, authority files, the network of public reading libraries, legal deposit, and the unified international standard number, whereby each publisher or author was obligated to deposit one or more copies of any new publication for free in the national archive and library, giving This version is an International Standard Number (ISBN) prior to its publication.

The law also included in Article 4 canceling the text of Item No. 10 of Article 9 of Federal Decree Law No. 18 of 2016 regarding reading, and repealing every provision that contradicts or contradicts with the provisions of this law.



