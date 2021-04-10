His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree to reconfigure the board of directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs .. and the membership of each deputy To President Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Vice President Jassim Muhammad Buatabeh Al Zaabi, and Governor of the Central Bank Khaled Muhammad Salem blinded.

The board of directors includes: Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Sami Dhaen Al-Qamzi, and Dr. Ali Muhammad Bakhit Al-Madawi Al-Rumaithi.

It is noteworthy that the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates was established under Federal Law No. 10 of 1980 as a public institution, and works to enhance the monetary and financial stability and efficiency of the country’s banking system, and to protect consumers through effective supervision and control that contribute to supporting a sustainable economic system.





