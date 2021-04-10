His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs … and the membership of each of His Excellency Abdulrahman Salih Al Salih as Vice President, His Excellency Jasim Muhammad Buatabeh Al Zaabi as Vice President, and His Excellency Khaled Muhammad Salem Balamya as Governor of the Central Bank. The board of directors includes: Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Sami Dhaen Al-Qamzi, and Dr. Ali Muhammad Bakhit Al-Madawi Al-Rumaithi.

It is noteworthy that the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates was established under Federal Law No. 10 of 1980 as a public institution, and works to enhance the monetary and financial stability and efficiency of the country’s banking system, and to protect consumers through effective supervision and control that contribute to supporting a sustainable economic system.