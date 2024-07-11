His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued today a federal decree to change the name of the “Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative” to the “Presidential Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative.”

The change of the Authority’s name comes to express its strategic tasks and role in supporting His Highness the President of the State and promoting His Highness’s vision at the local and international levels.