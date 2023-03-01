His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree establishing the Emirates Media Council, and it is supervised by a board of directors headed by the head of the National Media Office.

The Emirates Media Council – according to a federal decree by law – follows the Council of Ministers, and aims to coordinate media efforts at the federal and local levels, in coordination with government media agencies in the country, and harmonize media policies, in a way that ensures the emergence of national identity.

The Council is also responsible for proposing legislation, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for regulating and licensing media outlets and media activities, including media and electronic publishing, including those operating in free zones, and supervising their implementation after being approved by the Council of Ministers.

Among the tasks of the Council is to follow up the media content of everything that is printed, published and broadcast inside the country, including in the free zones, and to register and accredit journalists and foreign media correspondents in the country, including in the free zones. The Federal Decree stipulated that the Emirates Media Council replaces the Ministry of Culture and Youth in terms of competencies, rights, obligations and all legislation related to media affairs and its organization.

Accordingly, the “Media Regulatory Office” is transferred to the Council, as well as by a decision of the Council of Ministers to the Emirates Media Council, the employees of the organizational units concerned with the competencies of the Council at the Ministry, who are to be transferred in coordination between the Ministry and the Council, and the assets, credits, allocations and financial budgets established for media affairs at the Ministry. The decree by a federal law indicated that the Emirates Media Council is managed by a board of directors consisting of a chairman and a number of members, provided that the chairman of the board of directors is the head of the National Media Office, and the members are representatives of local governments and relevant media agencies with the rank of general manager and higher, and members of the board are appointed Management, and determining the term of office of the Board of Directors, its work system and the mechanism for making its decisions by a decision of the Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers approved a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the National Media Office, and the membership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Emiri Court in the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs. For strategic projects and Head of the Media Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Saeed Muhammad Al-Attar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, and President of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Executive Council in the Government of Ajman, Mohammed Surour Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary General of the Executive Council in the Government of Umm Al Quwain, and Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yamahi, Director General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

