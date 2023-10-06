His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office with the rank of Minister.
