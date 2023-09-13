His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree appointing an advisor to the Presidential Office with the rank of Minister Sultan Rashid Ali Al Shamsi.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be effective from the date of its issuance.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#President #State #issues #federal #decree #appointing #Sultan #Rashid #Ali #Shamsi #advisor #Presidential #Office
Leave a Reply