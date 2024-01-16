His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamid as Head of the National Media Office with the rank of Minister.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective from the date of its issuance.
