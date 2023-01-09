His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Saif Sultan Al-Aryani as an advisor in the Presidential Court with the rank of minister.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force as of the date of its issuance.
