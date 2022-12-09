His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree promoting Khalil Ibrahim Khoury, and appointing him Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, with the rank of Undersecretary.

Khalil Ibrahim Khouri held the position of Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Labor Affairs, and during his career he held several positions, as Director of Service Centers Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Director of Work Permits Department, and Deputy Director of the Production Unit.

Khoury has experience in government work that extends to about 29 years, where he worked in the areas of developing labor market systems and policies, planning and institutional excellence, strategy and change management, and customer service. and Domestic Employment Law. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Southeastern University in the United States of America.